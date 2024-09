EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A businessman based in Dublin has been accused of money laundering connected to an international €9.7m “zombie” iPhone fraud.

2. #CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a terraced house in Charleville, Co Cork yesterday evening which arose as a result of a feud between two families.

3. #EXCHANGE DEAL: Russia said today it has swapped 103 Ukrainian soldiers held captive for an equal number of Russian POWs in an exchange deal brokered by the UAE.

4. #DOXXING: Minister Roderic O’Gorman has expressed strong criticism after a well-known anti-migration Facebook page with almost 5,000 members shared the personal details of a family of international protection applicants.

5. #HELL AND BACK: Ever wonder what it takes to become a member of the Irish Army Ranger Wing? The Journal’s Niall O’Connor reports from the Wicklow Mountains.