EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHILDREN’S HEALTH IRELAND: A boy with life-threatening scoliosis was removed from an urgent surgery wait list without his family being informed, his parents have said.

Advertisement

2. #LATEST POLL: Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said that he believes the election won’t take place until next year, despite his party’s success in a recent Business Post / Red C poll.

3. #CASEMENT PARK: The Irish government will “work closely” with the UK on the issue of Casement Park, Taoiseach Simon Harris said today.

4. #CASTLEREA: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the discovery of a cyclist’s body in Co Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

5. #SUNDAY SHUTDOWN: Power outages at Dublin Airport have been resolved, but passengers were earlier warned of queues in Terminal 2.