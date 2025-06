EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #VON DER LEYEN: Several Irish MEPs have slammed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for publicly supporting Israel and placing blame on Iran in the escalating Middle East conflict, accusing her of acting without the consensus or mandate of EU member states.

2. #MIDDLE EAST: Israel’s military has carried out a fresh bombing of Iranian capital Tehran as a rapidly escalating air war between Iran and Israel raged for the fourth consecutive day.

3. #COURTS: Lack of space at the State’s main youth detention centre resulted in two Dublin teenagers accused of being armed with a machine gun during a burglary being freed at the weekend, it has emerged.

4. #GLOBAL MARCH TO GAZA: Dublin People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has again been detained by authorities in Egypt and had his passport taken after entering the country intending to take part in the Global March for Gaza.

5. #BON SECOURS MOTHER AND BABY HOME: The process of excavating children’s unmarked burials at the site of a former mother and baby institution has commenced in Tuam this morning, years after their existence was uncovered.