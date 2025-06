IRAN AND ISRAEL continued to exchange fire overnight following an Israeli attack against its arch foe last Friday.

Iran has responded with ballistic missile strikes against Israel while Israeli attacks have continued to target high-ranking members of the Iranian military as well as its nuclear facilities and scientists.

Israel claims Iran is close to developing nuclear weapons, something Iranian leaders have repeatedly denied.

Last night’s Iranian missile attack followed Israeli strikes in central Iran, which Israel’s army said targeted surface-to-surface missile sites.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, in a statement quoted by the official IRNA news agency, said they had “successfully” struck Israel and vowed “effective, targeted and more devastating operations” to come.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said five people had been killed and 92 wounded following the latest Iranian attack.

AFP images showed gutted residential buildings in Tel Aviv and fires smouldering outside the coastal city of Haifa, after Israel’s army warned people to take cover from incoming Iranian missiles.

In Jerusalem, an AFP journalist heard loud explosions, while footage showed Israeli air defences lighting up the night sky.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war fought through proxies and covert operations, Israel’s attack on Friday has kicked off the most intense fighting yet and triggered fears of a lengthy conflict that could engulf the Middle East.

Israel says its attacks have hit military and nuclear facilities, and killed many top commanders and atomic scientists – but a senior US official said Sunday that US President Donald Trump told Israel to back down from a plan to kill supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump urged Iran to “make a deal” regarding its ability to enrich uranium, even as Israeli strikes rained down on the capital Tehran.

Advertisement

Trump told reporters yesterday that “sometimes they have to fight it out” first.

Residential areas in both countries have suffered deadly strikes since the hostilities broke out on Friday, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slamming Iran yesterday for allegedly targeting civilians.

“Iran will pay a very heavy price for the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children,” he said while visiting a residential building struck by a missile in the coastal city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.

Iranian strikes since Friday have killed more than a dozen people in Israel.

Iran’s health ministry reported at least 224 people killed and more than 1,200 wounded in Israeli attacks since Friday.

Iranian state television reported at least five people were killed yesterday by an Israeli strike that hit a residential building in central Tehran.

Colonel Reza Sayyad, a spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, threatened a “devastating response” to Israel’s attacks.

“Leave the occupied territories (Israel) because they will certainly no longer be habitable in the future,” he warned in a televised address, adding shelters will “not guarantee security”.

Addressing parliament today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged citizens to “stand strong against this genocidal criminal aggression with unity and coherence”.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz later warned that Tehran’s residents would “pay the price” for Iranian attacks on Israeli civilians.

Despite reports of people fleeing the Iranian capital, some were determined to stay.

“It is natural that war has its own stress, but I will not leave my city,” Shokouh Razzazi, 31, told AFP.

- © AFP 2025