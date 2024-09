EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #AOIFE JOHNSTON: The head of the HSE has said that six people are facing a disciplinary process in relation to failings in the care of 16-year-old Aoife Johnston, who died from sepsis in University Hospital Limerick in 2022.

Advertisement

2. #LEBANON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted a “series of blows” on Hezbollah but said that Israel “will not tolerate” attacks in return.

3. #POLITICAL POLL: A new poll from Polling by Opinions and the Sunday Times has suggested that Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country, as Fianna Fáil and Independents push past Opposition party Sinn Fein.

4. #MASS SHOOTING: A mass shooting involving multiple assailants in the US state of Alabama has left at least four people dead and dozens wounded.

5. #TIPPERARY: A deer hunter who accidentally shot a soccer player during a match has been identified by gardaí, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.