EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MIDDLE EAST: Donald Trump has compared the US strikes on Iran during the weekend to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during the second world war, insisting that they “ended the war” between Israel and Iran.

2. #THE JOURNAL INVESTIGATES: A pyschedleic drug, used by teenagers and party goers, could be bought by Irish shoppers on popular online sites.

3. #THE HAGUE: NATO countries haveagreed to increase their defence spending from 2% of GDP to 5% in the next decade, amid a renewed focus on the importance of military strength.

4. #JOB LOSSES: Retailer Primark, which trades as Penneys in the Republic of Ireland, is planning on cutting around 100 jobs in its headquarters in Dublin.

5. #DÁIL OF FAME: A meme of US Vice President JD Vance depicted as a baby was held up in the Dáil today by Labour leader Ivana Bacik.