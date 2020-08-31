The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LOCAL RESTRICTIONS: Lockdown measures in place in Co Kildare have been lifted with immediate effect.

2. #ALCOHOL-FREE: A ban on alcohol at concerts is being considered by the government as a way of allowing gigs to resume during the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. #FLIGHTS: Two men detained after a Ryanair flight to the UK was intercepted by RAF fighter jets have been released without charge after a suspicious object left in the toilet was found to be a mobile phone.

4. #COURTS: A Dublin man who was charged over the seizure of a firearm after the murder of his son last year has this morning been jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.

5. #VACANCY: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he is not ruling himself out as a candidate for the Irish EU Commissioner post.

Comments are closed due to legal proceedings in one story.