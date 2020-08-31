This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Monday 31 Aug 2020, 4:47 PM
Image: Shutterstock/robert mcgillivray
Image: Shutterstock/robert mcgillivray

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LOCAL RESTRICTIONS: Lockdown measures in place in Co Kildare have been lifted with immediate effect.  

2. #ALCOHOL-FREE: A ban on alcohol at concerts is being considered by the government as a way of allowing gigs to resume during the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. #FLIGHTS: Two men detained after a Ryanair flight to the UK was intercepted by RAF fighter jets have been released without charge after a suspicious object left in the toilet was found to be a mobile phone.

4. #COURTS: A Dublin man who was charged over the seizure of a firearm after the murder of his son last year has this morning been jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.

5. #VACANCY: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he is not ruling himself out as a candidate for the Irish EU Commissioner post. 

Comments are closed due to legal proceedings in one story. 

