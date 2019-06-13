The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BORIS: Three candidates have been eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest with Boris Johnson securing a big win from the votes of 313 MPs.

2. #APOLOGY: The state has offered an “unreserved apology” over the case of a woman who died in Direct Provision and was buried without ceremony or notice given to her friends.

3. #GULF: Suspected attacks have left two tankers in flames in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, sending world oil prices soaring as Iran helped rescue stricken crew members.

4. #HONG KONG: Hong Kong is facing international pressure over its divisive extradition bill which has sparked violent protests and brought the city to a standstill.

5. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has unveiled images of a prospective redesign of Air Force One.