Thursday 13 June, 2019
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 4:59 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Sebastian Knight
Image: Shutterstock/Sebastian Knight

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BORIS: Three candidates have been eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest with Boris Johnson securing a big win from the votes of 313 MPs. 

2. #APOLOGY: The state has offered an “unreserved apology” over the case of a woman who died in Direct Provision and was buried without ceremony or notice given to her friends. 

3. #GULF: Suspected attacks have left two tankers in flames in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, sending world oil prices soaring as Iran helped rescue stricken crew members.

4. #HONG KONG: Hong Kong is facing international pressure over its divisive extradition bill which has sparked violent protests and brought the city to a standstill. 

5. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has unveiled images of a prospective redesign of Air Force One.

Cormac Fitzgerald
