The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATER: People are being warned to stay safe while swimming in the coming days, as the high temperatures and warm weather look set to extend into the weekend.

2. #HOMELESS: Latest homelessness figures show that there are over 10,253 people living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Dublin.

3. #APPEAL: Gardaí in Kerry have appealed for witnesses after an elderly woman was killed in a fatal single vehicle collision this morning.

4. #SKULL: A 36-year-old man has admitted stealing the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a church in Dublin.

5. #STRIKE: New week;s planned three-day strike by healthcare support worker has been deferred following the intervention of the Labour Court.