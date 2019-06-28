This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 28 Jun 2019, 4:59 PM
34 minutes ago 751 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4701803
Image: Shutterstock/Steve Cukrov
Image: Shutterstock/Steve Cukrov

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATER: People are being warned to stay safe while swimming in the coming days, as the high temperatures and warm weather look set to extend into the weekend. 

2. #HOMELESS: Latest homelessness figures show that there are over 10,253 people living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Dublin. 

3. #APPEAL: Gardaí in Kerry have appealed for witnesses after an elderly woman was killed in a fatal single vehicle collision this morning.

4. #SKULL: A 36-year-old man has admitted stealing the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a church in Dublin. 

5. #STRIKE: New week;s planned three-day strike by healthcare support worker has been deferred following the intervention of the Labour Court. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie