The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #PROROUGED: The Queen has approved the UK government’s request to suspend the UK parliament for five weeks when MPs return to the House of Commons next month.

2. #EXPLAINER: The queen needed to give her approval to suspend the parliament – but could she have refused?

3. #GRETA: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York after crossing the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat.

4. #ASSAULT: Gardaí are investigating a serious sexual assault that allegedly happened in Co Cork last weekend.

5. #VIRGIN: Virgin Media TV’s autumn schedule was launched today, with a thriller written by Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee among the shows unveiled.