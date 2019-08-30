This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Friday 30 Aug 2019, 4:44 PM
Image: Shutterstock/SeniaShah
Image: Shutterstock/SeniaShah

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VISIT: US Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Ireland has been brought forward to Monday.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to criticism of his decision to suspend the British parliament by saying that parliament has tried to deliver Brexit for three years but hasn’t succeeded.

3. #BEEF PROTESTS: The High Court has granted a permanent order against blockades by farmers protesting outside meat factories.

4. #LEAVING CERT: More than 9,000 students have appealed their Leaving Cert results – a 74% increase on the number in 2018.

5. #WEATHER: A rainfall warning for the west of the country will remain in place until tomorrow morning, as Met Éireann predicts that heavy rain will spread to all areas tonight.

