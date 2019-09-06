This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Friday 6 Sep 2019, 4:47 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Steve Lovegrove
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: The House of Lords has approved a bill that would force the UK government to seek a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline if no deal has been agreed with the European Union by 19 October.

2. BREXIT 2.0: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called on the Irish government to publish its no-deal preparations.

3. #ZIMBABWE: Robert Mugabe, the former leader of Zimbabwe, has died at the age of 95.

4. #GARDAÍ: Two males, including one serving member of An Garda Síochána, have been arrested and charged with offences under the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018.

5. #BEEF PROTESTS: High Court proceedings that could have resulted in the imprisonment of protesters at two beef processing plants have been struck out following an agreement between the factory owners and protestors.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

