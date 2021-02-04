The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINES: The HSE said 219,000 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland.

2. #BREXIT: Arlene Foster accused Simon Coveney of being “tone deaf to the concerns of unionism” as talks began over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

3. #SNOWY DAYS: Met Éireann will be on “high alert” for snow next week, with temperatures beginning to drop from Sunday.

4. #TESTIMONY: Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he was “quite surprised” to hear that audio recordings of witness testimony given to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes were destroyed.

5. #TWISTS AND TURNS: The CEO of the HSE urged the public to “bear with” the organisation as it responds to issues with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.