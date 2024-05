EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #TRAFFIC CHAOS: Motorists have been warned to expect significant delays lasting into the evening in Dublin after a serious crash on the M50 this morning closed a section of the motorway.

2. #IRISH LIFE: Health insurance provider Irish Life Health is to raise the price of its health insurance plans for the third time in a year.

3. #CANCELLED: RTÉ has announced that series Operation Transformation has officially come to a close after 17 seasons.

4. #ISRAEL: Israel this morning lashed out at South Africa’s case before the UN’s top court, describing it as “totally divorced” from reality, as Pretoria urges judges to order a ceasefire in Gaza.

5. #UN: The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said it is concerned by the Government’s recent decision to stop benefit payments to Ukrainian refugees living in state provided accommodation.