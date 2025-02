EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SPECIAL CRIMINAL COURT: Three men were found guilty of the murder of Tristan Sherry, a gunman, who was beaten to death in the moments after he shot and killed gangland figure Jason Hennessy snr at a Christmas party in a busy restaurant on Christmas Eve two years ago.

2. #SOUTH ANNE STREET: Two men were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

3. #HELEN MARY: European fishery protection officers escorted a German factory fishing ship into Cork Harbour this morning after it was detained off the Cork coast yesterday.

4. #CATHOLIC CHURCH: Pope Francis, hospitalised for bronchitis four days ago, faces a “complex clinical picture”, the Vatican said, indicating that the 88-year-old’s stay will be longer than initially believed.

5. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: This year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Birmingham has been postponed until further notice, the organisers confirmed.