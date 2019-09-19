The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEADLINE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “have been in contact” and hope to meet each other in New York next week, it has been confirmed.

2. #CLIMATE CASE: The High Court has ruled against a group of activists who challenged the Government’s plan to tackle climate change.

3. #ROYAL PAIN: Buckingham Palace has reportedly expressed its “displeasure” at an alleged conversation between former British Prime Minister David Cameron and Queen Elizabeth II that was made public recently.

4. #RATS OUT: An Applegreen store in Dublin has been temporarily closed after a video on social media showed a rat in a food preparation area.

5. #SORRY: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for wearing brownface makeup at a party 18 years ago, as he scrambled to get on top of a fresh blow to his re-election campaign.