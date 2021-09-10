The 5 at 5: Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news

By Hayley Halpin Friday 10 Sep 2021
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROTUNDA: The Taoiseach and the Health Minister have issued stinging rebukes of the decision by management at the Rotunda Hospital to allow filming for a television series to go ahead at the height of Covid restrictions. 

2. #COVENEY: Fianna Fáil TDs who vote against a motion of confidence in Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, or abstain on the vote, will face a suspension of six months from the parliamentary party, the Taoiseach said today.

3. #DUP: The DUP leader has indicated that he intends to pull his ministers out of the Stormont Executive before November if his demands on the Northern Ireland Protocol are not met.

4. #SLÁINTECARE: 11 members of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council have released a statement expressing “shock, regret and concern” at the resignations of two senior members of the reform programme.

5. #VACCINE: Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has hit another major milestone as 90% of adults, aged 18-years or older, are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

