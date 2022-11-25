The 5 at 5: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #AIDAN MCANESPIE: A former British soldier has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Tyrone man Aidan McAnespie over 30 years ago.
2. #HOMELESSNESS: The official count of homeless people in Ireland has reached a new record of 11,397.
3. #EAST WALL: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman met with East Wall residents’ groups today following protests against the housing of refugees at an old ESB building in the area.
4. #LEINSTER HOUSE: Ursula von der Leyen is set to address the Dáil and the Seanad next month on a visit to Dublin.
5. #NOT IN MONTROSE ANYMORE: The Late Late Toy Show returns to our screens tonight – and RTÉ has revealed that the theme for this year’s Toy Show is The Wizard of Oz.
