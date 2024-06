EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Aer Lingus has cancelled 124 flights affecting 20,000 customers ahead of planned industrial action by pilots next week.

2. #SIPO: A High Court judge has ruled in favour of People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy in a case he took against the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) after it did not investigate a complaint he made against former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

3. #CASTLETROY: An elderly man has died after a fatal house fire in Castletroy, Co Limerick last night.

4. #DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Labour, and the Green Party will form a ruling coalition on Dublin City Council that is likely to see local property tax paid by residents of the capital increase, raising an additional €60m for the city over the next five years.

5. #CATHAL CROTTY: Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin has moved to clarify why a superior commander gave evidence in the trial of an Irish soldier who was given a suspended sentence after attacking a young woman.