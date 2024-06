EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #STRIKE: Aer Lingus has cancelled an additional 122 flights next week due to ongoing industrial action by members of the pilots’ union. It brings the number of cancelled flights to 392.

2. #BURKE: A High Court judge has ordered the release former teacher Enoch Burke from Mountjoy Prison.

3. #HOMELESS: Opposition politicians have hit out at the Government as latest figures reveal that the number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 14,159.

4. #HARRIS: The Taoiseach has said that people with convictions should be removed from the Defence Forces.

5. #SWIFT: Taylor Swift’s jet has landed at Dublin Airport ahead of her three sold out gigs in the Aviva Stadium this weekend.