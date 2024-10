EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NENAGH: Gardaí believe a stabbing incident in a Tipperary town in which four people were injured, two of which were stabbed, is linked to a local feud.

2. #GREEN LIGHT: Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has said he wants the general election to be held on 29 November.

3. #STORM ASHLEY: A Status Orange wind warning has been put in place by Met Éireann for counties Galway and Mayo on Sunday, while a Status Yellow warning will be in place for other counties.

4. #ORGANISED CRIME: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will sign bilateral agreements with the United Arab Emirates covering extradition and mutual legal assistance.

5. #FERMOY: A man in his 90s has died after being struck by a car in a supermarket carpark in Fermoy, Co Cork this morning.