The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #PSC: There is no lawful basis for a person to be required to get a Public Services Card for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits, a landmark investigation has found.

2. #HUMPHRIES: Convicted child sex offender Tom Humphries has been released from prison after serving 20 months in Midlands Prison.

3. #RYANAIR: Ryanair has asked the High Court for an order preventing its Irish-based pilots from going on strike next week.

4. #ASSAULT: Gardaí in Cork are investigating an alleged assault which occured on a bus on Thursday of this week.

5. #CRAYFISH: An outbreak of Crayfish plague has been confirmed in the River Nore, Co Kilkenny.