The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

#GOVERNEMNT FORMATION: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that it’s “quite disgraceful” that the “old boys club” would set aside the democratic mandate her party received in the general election.

#NUMBERS GAME: Éamon Ó Cuív has said it is Fianna Fáil’s plan to go into government with Fine Gael and the Green Party – something he is “completely against”.

#STORM DENNIS: Met Éireann has issued status yellow wind and rainfall warnings for the entire country as Storm Dennis approaches.

#STROKESTOWN: KBC bank has opened proceedings against members of a Co Roscommon family over their alleged failure to comply with a High Court order to vacate a farm that was the centre of a controversial eviction.

#MAKING WAVES: Newspaper columnist Brendan O’Connor will present the weekend slot on RTÉ Radio left vacant by the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane on a full-time basis.