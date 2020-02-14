This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 14 Feb 2020, 4:56 PM
Image: Shutterstock/5 second Studio
Image: Shutterstock/5 second Studio

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

#GOVERNEMNT FORMATION: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that it’s “quite disgraceful” that the “old boys club” would set aside the democratic mandate her party received in the general election.

#NUMBERS GAME: Éamon Ó Cuív has said it is Fianna Fáil’s plan to go into government with Fine Gael and the Green Party – something he is “completely against”.

#STORM DENNIS: Met Éireann has issued status yellow wind and rainfall warnings for the entire country as Storm Dennis approaches.

#STROKESTOWN: KBC bank has opened proceedings against members of a Co Roscommon family over their alleged failure to comply with a High Court order to vacate a farm that was the centre of a controversial eviction.

#MAKING WAVES: Newspaper columnist Brendan O’Connor will present the weekend slot on RTÉ Radio left vacant by the death of broadcaster Marian Finucane on a full-time basis.

