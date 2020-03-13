The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SUPPORTS Paschal Donohoe has today said there are no specific measures ready to help ease the burden of childcare on healthcare workers in the public service after unions urged the government to provide clarity on the issue in recent days.

2. #COVID-19 The HSE has said it is expanding its testing in the community for the Covid-19 coronavirus, as it attempts to curb the spread during the two weeks of delay measures announced by the government yesterday.

3. #CORK A teenage boy has admitted to murdering 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair in Co Cork earlier this year.

4. #CASH FOR ASH Corrupt activity was not behind what went wrong with Northern Ireland’s botched renewable heating scheme, according to a report published today.

5. #GARDAÍ Commissioner Drew Harris has this morning announced a number of measures the force is taking to help in the fight against Covid-19.