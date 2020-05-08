The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: It has been confirmed this afternoon that this year’s Leaving Certificate will not go ahead as planned and instead now the 61,000 students who were due to sit the exams will receive ‘calculated grades’.

2. #PLOUGHING: The organisers of the National Ploughing Championships have announced that this year’s event has been cancelled.

3. #HOSPITAL: The religious Sisters of Charity order is to gift land worth €200 million to the State as it transfers ownership of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group.

4. #NURSING HOME: There have been 23 deaths among residents at Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk since 1 April, many of which were related to Covid-19.

5. #RETIRING: Tributes have been paid to RTÉ radio presenter Sean O’Rourke, who retires from RTÉ today ahead of his 65th birthday.