The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #KINAHAN: Leo Varadkar said that sports and media organisations should “have nothing to do with” a boxing match involving Daniel Kinahan.
2. #DANGER: The vast majority of healthcare workers with Covid-19 contracted the virus while at work, according to new figures.
3. #PENNEYS HUN: The clothing retailer reopened in Ireland today and hundreds queued to get in the doors.
4. #SCHOOL’S (STILL) OUT: Primary school pupils will attend school for one day per week if the two metres social distancing rule remains in place in September.
5. #UK: Boris Johnson said it is “absurd and shameful” that the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters.
