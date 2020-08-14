The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RESCUE: The father and uncle of the two young women who were miraculously rescued following a major search in Galway bay yesterday has said there’s a sense of “mighty relief” that they were found safe.
2. #CASH: Sole traders who were unable to collect the Government’s Restart Grant Plus Scheme for SMEs are to be given a grant of up to €1,000 to get their businesses back on track.
3. #COVID: Almost half of new coronavirus cases are linked to outbreaks in workplaces, according to new figures.
4. #STABBING: Gardaí in Galway city are investigating a stabbing that took place in the Eyre Square area last night.
5. #OUTBREAK: New Zealand has extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today, as authorities struggle with a growing new coronavirus outbreak.
