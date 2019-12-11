This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 4:55 PM
34 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4928526
Image: Shutterstock/Golden Shark 2
Image: Shutterstock/Golden Shark 2

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISTRICT COURT: Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been further remanded in custody for four weeks.

2. #IMMIGRATION: A retired garda has been arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region.

3. #EXPENSES: The clerk of the Dáil cannot investigate Dara Murphy’s expenses and Dáil attendance issues. 

4. #INTERNAL REVIEW: The National Lottery has apologised after four jackpot prizes worth a total of €180,000 were left out of three scratch card games in recent years. 

5. #MILKING IT: Boris Johnson started the final day of campaigning with a photo-op that saw him delivering milk, with the Prime Minister also entered a fridge to avoid a live TV interview.

Comments have been closed as one of the above stories is before the courts. 

