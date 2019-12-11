The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISTRICT COURT: Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been further remanded in custody for four weeks.

2. #IMMIGRATION: A retired garda has been arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region.

3. #EXPENSES: The clerk of the Dáil cannot investigate Dara Murphy’s expenses and Dáil attendance issues.

4. #INTERNAL REVIEW: The National Lottery has apologised after four jackpot prizes worth a total of €180,000 were left out of three scratch card games in recent years.

5. #MILKING IT: Boris Johnson started the final day of campaigning with a photo-op that saw him delivering milk, with the Prime Minister also entered a fridge to avoid a live TV interview.

Comments have been closed as one of the above stories is before the courts.