Monday 3 October 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

By Jane Moore Monday 3 Oct 2022, 4:50 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GERRY HUTCH: The murder trial of Gerry Hutch has been adjourned for a week after The Special Criminal Court heard that “very significant additional evidence” had been added to the case in the last week.

2. #U-TURN: British Prime Minister Liz Truss is standing by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after they abandoned their plan to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners in an astonishing u-turn.

3. #BELFAST: A man who was shot dead in a busy football clubhouse in Belfast on Sunday has been named locally as Sean Fox.

4. #UKRAINE: More than 54,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Ireland since the onset of war in their country, new data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

5. #LIVERPOOL: The 34-year-old man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been remanded in custody after appearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

