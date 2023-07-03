EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SALOU: An Irish man has been arrested following the violent death of an Irish woman at a hotel in the Spanish holiday location of Salou.

2. #IOS: Representatives of St. Michael’s College in Ballsbridge have paid their respects to Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, two recently graduated secondary school students who died on the Greek island of Ios over the weekend.

3. #RTÉ SALARIES: Proposed legislation to cap the salaries of RTÉ broadcasters at €195,000 will be debated in the Seanad this week.

4. #WEST BANK: Eight Palestinians have been killed in what the Israeli army labelled an “extensive counterterrorism effort” after it began a large-scale military raid, including drone strikes and hundreds of troops, in the northern occupied West Bank.

5. #SEARCHES: Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in Donegal have recovered a body in the water off the cliffside at Sliabh Liag which was sealed off last week.