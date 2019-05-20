This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 20 May 2019, 4:45 PM
42 minutes ago 1,248 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4643907
Image: Shutterstock/Charlie Floyd
Image: Shutterstock/Charlie Floyd

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: A forensic scientist has told the murder trial of Ana Kriegel that she found DNA matching that of Boy A in semen staining found on a black top discovered in the room where Ana was found. Today’s evidence, in full, can be read here.

2. #EIFFEL TOWER: The Eiffel Tower was evacuated this afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up the landmark.

3. #MILKSHAKE: Leader of the Brexit Party and British MEP Nigel Farage has had a milkshake thrown on him while out canvassing in Newcastle.

4. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A national helpline for men and boys who are victims of domestic abuse has been launched today.

5. #CANNABIS: A group of 20 doctors said a campaign of misinformation has led to a sharp increase in the number of cannabis users in Ireland.

