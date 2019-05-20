The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: A forensic scientist has told the murder trial of Ana Kriegel that she found DNA matching that of Boy A in semen staining found on a black top discovered in the room where Ana was found. Today’s evidence, in full, can be read here.

2. #EIFFEL TOWER: The Eiffel Tower was evacuated this afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up the landmark.

3. #MILKSHAKE: Leader of the Brexit Party and British MEP Nigel Farage has had a milkshake thrown on him while out canvassing in Newcastle.

4. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A national helpline for men and boys who are victims of domestic abuse has been launched today.

5. #CANNABIS: A group of 20 doctors said a campaign of misinformation has led to a sharp increase in the number of cannabis users in Ireland.