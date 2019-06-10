The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROCKALL: Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland will not change its longstanding policy on the remote island of Rockall over threats from the Scottish government as the diplomatic row rumbles on.

2. #KRIEGEL CASE: Defence Counsels for Boy A and Boy B made their closing statements in the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

3. GREAT FAMINE: There were calls for a memorial after scientific confirmation that human remains found on a Canadian beach belonged to shipwreck victims who were fleeing the famine in the 1840s.

4. UK: A nurse was arrested over the deaths of eight babies at a hospital in Cheshire.

5. PADDY JACKSON: Drinks giant Diageo expressed “serious concerns” over London Irish Rugby Football Club’s signing of former Ulster player Paddy Jackson.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.