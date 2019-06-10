This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Ceimin Burke Monday 10 Jun 2019, 5:00 PM
48 minutes ago 1,292 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4676200
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Raykova
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Raykova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROCKALL: Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland will not change its longstanding policy on the remote island of Rockall over threats from the Scottish government as the diplomatic row rumbles on.

2. #KRIEGEL CASE: Defence Counsels for Boy A and Boy B made their closing statements in the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

3. GREAT FAMINE: There were calls for a memorial after scientific confirmation that human remains found on a Canadian beach belonged to shipwreck victims who were fleeing the famine in the 1840s.

4. UK: A nurse was arrested over the deaths of eight babies at a hospital in Cheshire.

5. PADDY JACKSON: Drinks giant Diageo expressed “serious concerns” over London Irish Rugby Football Club’s signing of former Ulster player Paddy Jackson.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS

