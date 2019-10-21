The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NO DEAL House Speaker John Bercow has decided that a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal cannot be held.

2. #VOTEGATE Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin has spoken with the party’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers and has accepted her explanation about “inadvertently” voting for a colleague while he was absent from the Dáil chamber.

3. #SECURITY Dublin’s Christ Church area has been sealed off this afternoon as a result of a security alert.

4. #AIRBORNE A transatlantic flight has been forced to divert to Dublin Airport this afternoon after a number of cabin crew and passengers were reportedly affected by fumes from a spillage of a cleaning solution.

5. #LONELY Older adults who live alone are significantly more likely to feel lonely than those who live with others, research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) has found.