Monday 16 March, 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Mar 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Malgorzata Surawska
Image: Shutterstock/Malgorzata Surawska

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL BAN: The president of the European Commission announced proposals to introduce a temporary 30-day restriction on non-essential travel to the EU. 

2. #COVID-19: Find all the main points from the last 24 hours about the outbreak of the virus.

3. #AVIATION: Ryanair said it expects the grounding of most of its aircraft fleet across Europe over the next seven to 10 days, and has now removed its flight change fee.

4. #A LIDL HELP: Supermarket chain Lidl announced it will be implementing priority shopping hours for elderly people from tomorrow.

5. #CAB: The High Court ordered the appointment of a receiver over three luxury watches alleged to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

