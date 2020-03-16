The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL BAN: The president of the European Commission announced proposals to introduce a temporary 30-day restriction on non-essential travel to the EU.

2. #COVID-19: Find all the main points from the last 24 hours about the outbreak of the virus.

3. #AVIATION: Ryanair said it expects the grounding of most of its aircraft fleet across Europe over the next seven to 10 days, and has now removed its flight change fee.

4. #A LIDL HELP: Supermarket chain Lidl announced it will be implementing priority shopping hours for elderly people from tomorrow.

5. #CAB: The High Court ordered the appointment of a receiver over three luxury watches alleged to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime.