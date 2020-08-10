This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 10 Aug 2020, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,962 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172228
Image: Shutterstock/robert mcgillivray
Image: Shutterstock/robert mcgillivray

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OFFALY: Meat factory Carroll Cuisine has announced that it will suspend operations on its Tullamore site following criticism it received for resuming operations this morning despite a cluster of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. 

2. #ON PATROL: Gardaí conducted a number of checkpoints over the weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly following new regional regulations announced Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Midlands.

3. #GUILTY: Aaron Brady has been found guilty of involvement in the robbery that led to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe being shot dead. The jury is still considering the charge of capital murder against him.

4. #TEDDY’S: Ice cream parlour Teddy’s, located at the end of the East Pier in Dún Laoghaire, was among the businesses ordered to close parts of their outlets in the latest publication of enforcement orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

5. #I GET KNOCKED DOWN: The Knock shrine will not be open on what would ordinarily be its busiest day of the year – the Feast of the Assumption on 15 August.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie