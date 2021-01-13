The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #APOLOGY: Micheál Martin has delivered a landmark apology to the survivors of mother and baby homes and county homes.

2. #TUAM: The sisters of Bon Secours has said it “failed to respect the inherent dignity” of the women and children in the Tuam mother and baby home following the publication of the report yesterday.

3. #OUT OF CONTROL: There are now 1,750 people in hospital with Covid-19.

4. #BANNED: YouTube has suspended Donald Trump’s account for “a minimum of seven days” due to concerns about “the ongoing potential for violence”.

5. #VACCINE: Pfizer has said that there is “encouraging” data on whether the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine stops transmission.