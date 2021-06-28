#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Jun 2021, 4:55 PM
59 minutes ago 1,580 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479750
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: A delay in the reopening of indoor hospitality is “not inevitable”, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

2. #VICAR STREET: Firefighters have brought under control a blaze at the Vicar Street venue on Thomas Street in Dublin city centre.

3. #TRAFFICKING: Two women have been arrested over alleged human trafficking offences in the northwest.

4. #DENIAL: Irish MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace are disputing an assertion that they took part in “fake election-observation trips” to Venezuela and Ecuador, after it was reported that several MEPs have been ‘blacklisted’ by the European Parliament.

5. #INVESTIGATION: Dublin Bus has launched an investigation after a member of the public claimed she was “slut-shamed” and initially denied entry to the bus due to the clothes she was wearing. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie