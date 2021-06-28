The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RESTRICTIONS: A delay in the reopening of indoor hospitality is “not inevitable”, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
2. #VICAR STREET: Firefighters have brought under control a blaze at the Vicar Street venue on Thomas Street in Dublin city centre.
3. #TRAFFICKING: Two women have been arrested over alleged human trafficking offences in the northwest.
4. #DENIAL: Irish MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace are disputing an assertion that they took part in “fake election-observation trips” to Venezuela and Ecuador, after it was reported that several MEPs have been ‘blacklisted’ by the European Parliament.
5. #INVESTIGATION: Dublin Bus has launched an investigation after a member of the public claimed she was “slut-shamed” and initially denied entry to the bus due to the clothes she was wearing.
