The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STOLEN: Gardaí have seized what they believe are more than a hundred stolen bicycles from a shipping container in Dublin. The bikes are believed to be worth €250,000.

2. #WATERFORD: A man has been charged in relation to a shooting incident in Co Waterford on Monday.

3. #FLU SEASON: Over 100 people are expected to die from the flu by the end of flu season – an increase on deaths over the last two years. Minister for Health Simon Harris said that the flu season had come a month early this year.

4. #VOTE: Ireland’s voter registration system is set for major reforms, with the government calling the changes the most significant in 100 years.

5. #INTERVIEW: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that Boris Johnson could still seek an extension for Brexit trade talks after 2020 despite legislation passed by the UK government.