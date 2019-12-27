This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Friday 27 Dec 2019, 4:49 PM
Image: Shutterstock/monticello
Image: Shutterstock/monticello

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STOLEN: Gardaí have seized what they believe are more than a hundred stolen bicycles from a shipping container in Dublin. The bikes are believed to be worth €250,000. 

2. #WATERFORD: A man has been charged in relation to a shooting incident in Co Waterford on Monday. 

3. #FLU SEASON: Over 100 people are expected to die from the flu by the end of flu season – an increase on deaths over the last two years. Minister for Health Simon Harris said that the flu season had come a month early this year. 

4. #VOTE: Ireland’s voter registration system is set for major reforms, with the government calling the changes the most significant in 100 years. 

5. #INTERVIEW: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that Boris Johnson could still seek an extension for Brexit trade talks after 2020 despite legislation passed by the UK government. 

