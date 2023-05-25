EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATER OUTAGES: Major water outages across North Dublin and Dublin City Centre following a burst pipe due to high-pressure. Repairs are expected to be completed by 10am tomorrow.

Advertisement

2. #ROOF COLLAPSE: A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has said that a man is in critical condition after part of a building collapsed on top of him today in Dundalk, Co Louth. A mound of bricks are lying on the street where emergency services are attending.

3. #LEAVING CERT: CAO round one offers to be released on 30 August, which is closer to the usual release date than the last two years. Yesterday Minister for Education, Norma Foley announced that results for the state-exams would be issued on 25 August, also closer to the usual date.

4. #SIMPLY THE BEST: Tributes from around the world are pouring in to honor rock and roll icon Tina Turner, who died yesterday at the age of 83. Some names include duet partner Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Beyoncé and Cher – who named her “one of the great artists of our generation”.

5. #UKRAINE: The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said his troops are leaving its positions in Bakhmut to regular Russian army. “We pull back, we rest, we prepare and then we will get new tasks,” added Yevgny Prigozhin, who was dressed in tactical body armour and a military helmet.