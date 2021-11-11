#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 11 November 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that the Government is not actively considering a full return to working from home policy, following reports that NPHET was considering recommending the measure after a meeting today.

2. #MICA: A tax or levy to pay for new Mica redress scheme is under consideration by the GovernmentThe Journal has learned, ahead of the scheme going to Cabinet the week after next.

3. #INFLATION: The Central Statistics Office has reported that Irish consumer prices were 5.1% higher in October than a year ago, the largest annual change since 2007.

4. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to FW De Klerk, South Africa’s last white president, whose death at the age of 85 was announced today.

5. #OIREACHTAS REPORT: The care children with orthopaedic conditions in Ireland has been described as “inadequate” and “chaotic” by specialist consultants at an Oireachtas hearing today.

