EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SIMON HARRIS: Armed Gardaí will be deployed to protect the Taoiseach’s house in the wake of an increased threat, The Journal has learned.

2. #IALPA: Fresh talks aimed at resolving the ongoing pay dispute between Aer Lingus and the pilots’ union taking part in industrial action have broken down.

3. #ZERO TOLERANCE: The Taoiseach has said members of the Defence Forces who have been accused of serious crimes should not be allowed to continue to serve while they await trial.

4. #COURTS: Former Dublin GAA star Diarmuid Connolly has been spared a custodial sentence and an assault conviction for punching two men and dragging one of them along the ground in an “unprovoked” New Year’s Eve attack.

5. #WATERFORD CITY: A teenage boy has died after he was hit by a bus while driving an e-scooter in Waterford City.