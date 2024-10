EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEBANON: Irish troops are unharmed after the Israeli army opened fire on different positions held by UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

2. #ORGANISED CRIME: Alleged Kinahan Crime Group leader Sean McGovern has been arrested in Dubai.

3. #FLORIDA: Hurricane Milton has torn the roof off a baseball stadium that was being used as a shelter for emergency workers responding to the storm.

4. #COURTS: A woman’s damages claim for alleged assault against Conor McGregor, which was lodged three years ago, is to go before a High Court jury next month after several delays.

5. #ROSSLARE: A man has been arrested after gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service seized 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine during a joint operation in Co Wexford this morning.