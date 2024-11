EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ARREST WARRANTS: The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister and a Hamas leader.

2. #STORM BERT: The second storm of the winter season has been named by Met Éireann: Storm Bert.

Advertisement

The storm will bring new weather warnings with it, including a Status Orange warning for rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

3. #MCGREGOR: The jury in the civil case against Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor have been sent out to begin their deliberations.

4. #CREESLOUGH: A man has been arrested in connection with the Creeslough explosion in 2022 in which 10 people died.

5. #’SCUFFLE’: Fine Gael leader Simon Harris has said had he seen the video footage of the altercation in 2018 involving Louth candidate John McGahon he would not have described it as a “scuffle”.