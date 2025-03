EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Three men have been jailed for the “cruel, cynical and depraved” rape and sexual assault of a woman they encountered in a Dublin nightclub in 2019.

2. #SINDBAD: At least six Russian citizens are feared dead after a tourist submarine sunk off the Red Sea coast in Egypt.

3. #WEB SUMMIT: The bitter High Court civil trial involving three shareholders of tech conference giant Web Summit has been finally settled after talks between the parties came to a resolution yesterday afternoon.

4. #KENMARE: Gardaí in Kerry are carrying out checkpoints in the county as part of a search for 56-year-old farmer Michael Gaine, who has been missing from his home for a week.

5. #CAMP SHAMROCK: Irish peacekeepers have been assisting the Lebanese army and local humanitarian groups on missions as they recover the dead in the rubble of bombed out villages in South Lebanon.