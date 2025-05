EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CONCLAVE: A new Pope has been elected, with white smoke billowing from the Sistine Chapel moments ago.

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has called a trade deal with the UK a “full and comprehensive” agreement

3. #EUROVISION: Ireland will be taking part in the Eurovision this year, regardless of the outcome of discussions about Israel’s participation, RTÉ’s Director General has said

4. #COURTS: A phone linked to Richard Satchwell, who told gardaí that he kept the body of his wife Tina in a freezer before burying her beneath their home, posted an ad on Done Deal just days after her alleged murder, his trial has heard.

5. #TALK TO JOE: Presenter Joe Duffy has announced his retirement from RTÉ Radio One, after 37 years at the broadcaster and 27 years at the helm of Liveline.