Thursday 11 April, 2019
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 4:45 PM
shutterstock_38382442 Source: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASSANGE: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has appeared in court in London after being arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy on foot of extradition warrant.

2. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons that if MPs want to get on with leaving the EU, they “need to start this process soon”.

3. #BORDER FOX: Former INLA man Dessie O’Hare, who was known as ‘The Border Fox’ has been jailed for seven years

4. #RACHEL ALLEN: The teenage son of chef Rachel Allen has signed a plea of guilty to six drugs charges following his arrest last year in East Cork.

5. #MURDER: A 36-year-old woman has been jailed for 10 years for attempting to murder a civil servant walking home from work in Dublin two years ago.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

