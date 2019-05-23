The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHOOTING: Gardaí investigating the shooting of two friends in north Dublin made a public appeal this morning for anyone with information to contact them.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: The jury in the Ana Kriegel murder trial continued to hear evidence from interviews Boy B gave to gardaí after the discovery of the 14-year-old girl’s body last May.

3. #SAME-SEX COUPLES: President Higgins has signed a new law meaning female same-sex couples can now have both parents named on their child’s birth certificate.

4. #JUDITH KERR: British author and illustrator Judith Kerr, who wrote the children’s classic The Tiger Who Came To Tea, has died aged 95.

5. #INDIA: Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed victory in India’s general election and vowed an “inclusive” future.