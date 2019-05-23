This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 23 May 2019, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHOOTING: Gardaí investigating the shooting of two friends in north Dublin made a public appeal this morning for anyone with information to contact them.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: The jury in the Ana Kriegel murder trial continued to hear evidence from interviews Boy B gave to gardaí after the discovery of the 14-year-old girl’s body last May.

3. #SAME-SEX COUPLES: President Higgins has signed a new law meaning female same-sex couples can now have both parents named on their child’s birth certificate

4. #JUDITH KERR: British author and illustrator Judith Kerr, who wrote the children’s classic The Tiger Who Came To Tea, has died aged 95.

5. #INDIA: Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed victory in India’s general election and vowed an “inclusive” future.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

