The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: The UK and EU have agreed a new Brexit deal after intense negotiations, which Boris Johnson hailed as an agreement that “takes back control”.

2. DUP: The DUP has confirmed it will vote against the Brexit deal agreed between the UK and the EU when it goes before the House of Commons on Saturday.

3. #DISCLOSURES: A garda whistleblower has withdrawn an allegation that former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan told a superintendent to “alienate” him, the Disclosures Tribunal has heard.

4. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: British Transport Police have arrested a number of people following Extinction Rebellion protests at a number of tube stations in London.

5. #GASCOIGNE: Ex-England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman on a train after he kissed her on the lips.