The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Two schools in Clare have issued closure notices after it was confirmed that a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19.

2. #GOVERNMENT: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said his party would go into government with Fine Gael.

3. #LUNNEY: Four people have been arrested today by police officers in Northern Ireland in relation to the “horrific” abduction of Kevin Lunney.

4. #QUINN: The parents of murdered Paul Quinn have have been left “hurt” after Conor Murphy was told he has “nothing to apologise for” during a Sinn Féin rally.

5. #TURKEY: Turkey has deployed 1 ,000 police officers to prevent Greece pushing migrants back, as thousands of migrants and refugees gathered at the Greek border.