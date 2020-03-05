This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Two schools in Clare have issued closure notices after it was confirmed that a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19.

2. #GOVERNMENT: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said his party would go into government with Fine Gael.

3. #LUNNEY: Four people have been arrested today by police officers in Northern Ireland in relation to the “horrific” abduction of Kevin Lunney.

4. #QUINN: The parents of murdered Paul Quinn have have been left “hurt” after Conor Murphy was told he has “nothing to apologise for” during a Sinn Féin rally.

5. #TURKEY: Turkey has deployed 1 ,000 police officers to prevent Greece pushing migrants back, as thousands of migrants and refugees gathered at the Greek border.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

