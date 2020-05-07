The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said “it is very possible” that Covid-19 could have been in Ireland last year or in early January of this year.

2. #TRAVEL: The Department of Justice has said that 33% of people coming into Ireland have not shared details of where they will be quarantining despite requests to do so.

3. #DEATH: The Department of Health has confirmed an error in a report published last Friday which recorded a death from coronavirus in a nursing home occurring as early as mid-February.

4. #OBERSTOWN: Gardaí were called to the Oberstown Detention Centre in North Dublin yesterday after staff were threatened by some of its residents.

5. #PAY: It will now no longer be possible for the public to know how much former Taoisigh and ex-government ministers are paid as part of their pensions each year, following a ruling by the Information Commissioner.